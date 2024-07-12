ENG vs WI: James Anderson Joins Muralitharan, Warne & Kumble In Elite List During His Farewell Test At Lord's

James Anderson | Credits: England Cricket Twitter

Retiring legendary England pacer James Anderson has added another feather to his illustrious career in his ongoing farewell Test match against West Indies at Lord's on Thursday, July 11.

Anderson became the first pacer and the fourth overall, after Muthiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, and Anil Kumble, to bowl 40,000 balls in the history of Test cricket. The 41-year-old has bowled 40,001 deliveries so far. Muralitharan holds the record for the most deliveries in Tests, having bowled 44,039 balls.

James Anderson achieved this historic milestone when he bowled an outside-off delivery to West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder on the fifth ball of his 10th over and England's 31st over of the second innings of the Test series opener.

Anderson is also the first fast bowler to achieve the feat of 50,000 deliveries in the history of international cricket. Only Muralitharan, Warne and Kumble have managed to achieve this feat. The veteran England pacer has bowled 9,584 balls in ODIs and 422 balls in T20Is, respectively.

Jimmy Anderson's opening spell 🐐



30 balls. 29 dots. 1 wicket.



Simply the greatest fast bowler in history. pic.twitter.com/LqIYAPsTBn — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 11, 2024

James Anderson has been exceptional in the final Test of his career, picking up three wickets across two innings against West Indies. In the first innings, Anderson took a wicket while conceding 26 runs at an economy rate of 2.40 in 10.4 overs. In the second innings, the legendary pacer registered figures of 2/11 with an economy rate of 1.10 in 10 overs so far.

With these three wickets, Anderson's Test wicket stands at 703, at an average of 26.47 and an economy rate of 2.79 in 188 matches.

England pacers leave West Indies reeling in second innings

James Anderson, Gus Atkinson and Ben Stokes left West Indies in a position of reeling in the second innings of the ongoing first Test of the three-match series at Lord's.

After being bundled out 371 in the first innings, England quickly took control of the match. Anderson picked an early wicket of West Indies skipper Kraigg Braithwaite for 4 at 12/1 before England skipper Ben Stokes dismissed Kirk McKenzie for a duck at 17/2.

Thereafter, Mikyle Louis was joined by Alick Athanaze at the crease to carry on West Indies' innings. The pair were looking to form a good partnership after two early wickets until Stokes dismissed Louis for 14 at 32/3. With this wicket, Ben Stokes completed 200 wickets in Tests.

Kavem Hodge had a short stay at the crease as he was dismissed by Gus Atkinson for 4 at 37/4. Alick Athanaze was looking in good touch but his stay at the crease ended after James Anderson dismissed him for 22 at 55/5.

Thereafter, Jason Holder and Joshua Da Silva were holding onto the West Indies innings to ensure no further fall of wickets at the end of Day 2. However, at the closing stages of Day 2, Aktinson dismissed Holder for 20 at 79/6.

At the end of Day 2, West Indies were at 79/6, with Joshua Da Silva unbeaten on 8.