 ENG vs SA, CWC 2023: South African Captain Temba Bavuma Ruled Out Of Crucial Clash Due To Illness
South African skipper Temba Bavuma will miss the crucial 2023 World Cup match against England in Mumbai due to illness

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
Temba Bavuma. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

In a blow to South Africa ahead of their crucial match against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Temba Bavuma has been ruled out due to illness. Hence, Aiden Markram will captain the Proteas, with Reeza Hendricks coming in. England have won the toss and have elected to field first, making three changes, including bringing Ben Stokes back.

The 33-year-old has been in patchy form in the first three games, contrary to expectations, managing scores of 8, 11, and 35 against Sri Lanka, Australia, and the Netherlands. With Hendricks to open with Quinton de Kock and having a power game, fans would hope for a better support for Quinton de Kock, who started the tournament with consecutive hundreds.

The Proteas also suffered a shock defeat to the Netherlands in Dharamshala, threatening to derail their campaign. England are coming off a stunning loss to Afghanistan in Delhi as the spin trio ruled the roost. A defeat for England would almost mean an early World Cup exit, given they have already lost twice.

Playing XI for England and South Africa:

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

