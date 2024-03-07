Empowering Tomorrow's Athletes: Free Press Journal Trophy Ushers In New Era Of Girls' Sports

Free Press Journal Winner's Trophy | FPJ

To commemorate International Women’s Day, an exciting event awaits as U-12 and under-14 girls from twelve schools come together to compete for the prestigious Free Press Journal Trophy. Organised by the Mumbai Schools Sports Association, this tournament promises to showcase the talent and passion of young female athletes right in their own backyard on March 9th.

In the inaugural matches, Pawar Public School, Kandivali, will face off against Holy Cross Convent, Mira Road, in the under-14 category. Meanwhile, in the under-12 division, Dhirubhai Ambani School, BKC, will go head-to-head with St. Xavier’s School, Mira Road.

This league-cum-knockout tournament marks a significant milestone as it is being held for the first time, adding an extra layer of excitement and anticipation.

About Free Press Journal Trophy

The participating teams have been divided into two groups, namely Group A and Group B. Following the group stage matches, the top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage.

The group toppers will compete against the second-placed team from the opposing group, setting the stage for thrilling matchups and intense competition.

This event not only provides a platform for young female athletes to showcase their skills but also fosters camaraderie and sportsmanship among participants.

It emphasises the importance of gender equality and the empowerment of women in sports, aligning perfectly with the spirit of International Women’s Day.

Free Press Journal Trophy to inspire future generation of female athletes

As spectators gather to witness the talent on display, they can expect a display of athleticism, determination, and teamwork from these budding athletes.

The Free Press Journal Trophy serves as a testament to the dedication and hard work put in by these young girls, inspiring future generations of female athletes to pursue their passion for sports.

In a society striving for gender inclusivity and equality, events like these play a crucial role in breaking stereotypes and encouraging girls to dream big and achieve their goals, both on and off the field. So mark your calendars and join us in celebrating the achievements of these young female athletes on International Women’s Day.