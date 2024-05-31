 'Embarrassment To International Cricket': Netizens Slam Azam Khan Over His Performance In ENG vs PAK 4th T20I
Netizens have slammed Azam Khan for his failure in the 4th T20I between England and Pakistan at The Oval.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, May 31, 2024, 08:11 AM IST
article-image
Azam Khan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With Pakistan keeper-batter Azam Khan having a match to forget in the 4th T20I against England at the Kennington Oval in London, netizens have slammed him for his fitness level as per international cricket standards. The 25-year-old failed to trouble the scores and dropped a straightforward catch off Will Jacks, denying Haris Rauf a wicket.

The dropped catch incident occurred in the 9th over of the innings as Jacks had nicked a back of a length delivery. With the ball coming on Azam Khan's face level, he failed to catch it and could not do in the 2nd attempt either. Rauf, nevertheless, cleaned the right-hander up in his very next over for 20 off 18 deliveries.

With the bat, Azam Khan was one of the batters responsible for the middle-order collapse as the visiting side failed to put up a healthy total despite being 59 in 5.5 overs. Pakistan's top 3 gave their side an excellent start, but only player among the next 4 batters made it to double figures, leaving England 158 to chase down. In response, the English batters hardly broke a sweat to reach the target as Phil Salt and Jos Buttler already shaved nearly 50% of the target in the powerplay.

With the T20 World Cup 2204 to follow the next, Pakistan will rue the loss of momentum.

Here's how the netizens reacted to Azam Khan's performance in the 4th T20I:

