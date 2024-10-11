'Drop Babar Azam, Sack Skipper Masood': Fans Tear Into Pakistani Team After Shameful Loss To England In Multan Test

Image: X

In a major embarrassment, Pakistan suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of England in the first test at Multan. The host were headed defeat by an innings and 47 runs as England bowlers ran riot. Pakistan became the first team in 147 years history of Tests to lose by an innings after scoring 500.

Shan Masood also became the first player to lose first six tests as a skipper. Following the shameful loss, Fans Tear Into Pakistani team on social media asking for Shan Masood to be sacked as the skipper.

Check out fans reaction

Pakistan vs England match highlights

Top-notch batting performances from Harry Brook and Joe Root, followed by Jack Leach's memorable spell helped England defeat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test in Multan. Opting to bat first, Pakistan had an amazing outing as the hosts scored 556 runs.

England gave even a better show as they declared their innings at a whopping total of 823/7. Brook scored a triple ton while Joe Root scored 262. Later, England restricted Pakistan at 220 and won the match by an innings and 47 runs. For England, Jack Leach scalped three and four wickets.

Following the loss, Masood said, "We've spoken about the third innings, but it's a team game, when you put 550 on the board it's important to back it up with 10 wickets, and that's what we didn't do. That's the key, how can the batting and bowling in first innings contribute to a lead. The onus is to set the game up well and finish it off."