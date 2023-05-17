'Don't think I have spoken so much Punjabi in my life as I have done in the last 6 weeks' - Sikandar Raza on his IPL stint

Sikandar Raza. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Zimbabwe and Punjab Kings all-rounder Sikandar Raza feels that his IPL 2023 stint has polished his Punjabi as he has spoken a lot of it since coming to India. Raza also reflected that it has been a surreal experience to play in the marquee league, given the supporters cricketers get here.

Born in Sialkot, Punjab in Pakistan, the 36-year-old moved to Zimbabwe, where his parents stayed since 2002. He debuted in the first-class circuit in 2002 and earned the citizenship of Zimbabwe four years later.

Highlighting his Punjabi background, Raza told ESPN Cricinfo:

"I come from a Punjabi background and I can speak Urdu. A lot of the conversations in Zimbabwe are in English and Shona, which is the local language. I don't think I have spoken so much Punjabi in my life as I have done in the last six weeks. At least my Punjabi got polished a little bit."

Sikandar Raza reveals playing all IPL matches in packed stadiums:

Raza, who has played seven matches in his debut IPL season, said it has been exemplary to see how the viewers see cricketers as demigods, evidenced by jam-packed stadiums.

"One of the things I had heard about was the stadium capacity, and every game is house full. It was hard to believe because the capacity sometimes is 60,000 or 90,000. I have not played a game where a single seat has been available, whether in a small or a big city. It has left me in awe, how much the people of India love their cricket and support their cricketers."

In seven matches, the 37-year-old has managed 139 runs alongside three scalps at 39.67.