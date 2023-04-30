From pursuing bachelor's degree in software engineering to winning last ball thriller, a true 'Sikandar'

Sikandar Raza's heroics |

IPL 2023: With Punjab Kings (PBKS) needing 3 runs off the final ball of the IPL match at the Chennai's turf, Sikandar Raza's heroics helped the Kings from the north (Punjab) to secure 2 points on the leaderboard.

The Zimbabwean all-rounder hits it over backwards square leg and collected 3 runs off the last ball to ensure victory for his team.

The right-handed off breaker was born in Sialkot in the northeastern part of Pakistan.

In 2002, Raza's family shifted from Pakistan to Zimbabwe where his dad used to work.

The cricket player from the Zimbabwe went to Scotland during his teen age, where he pursued a bachelor's degree in software engineering at the Glasgow Caledonian University, there he also picked up cricket as a semi-professional, according to the Espn cricinfo.

Sikandar Raza's Espn cricinfo bio says, Sikandar had told his parents when he was 11 years old that he wanted to be a fighter pilot. He wrote the exam that got him into Air Force college. He was one of 60 to have won a place among 60,000 applicants. But in his third year, he failed an eye test. He was told that 7 out of 10 people have the problem in normal life, but for him a dream was shattered.

His childhood dream might have come to an end that day but life had something bigger on the platter for the stylish right handed batsman.

Raza made his ODI debut for Zimbabwe in May 2013 against Bangladesh.

He was awarded the Player of the Tournament for his all round prowess during the 2022 T20 World Cup Global Qualifier which helped his national team to secure a place for the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup qualifying round.