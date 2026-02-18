Domestic Violence Case: SC Issues Notice To Mohammed Shami For Response On Plea Filed By Hasin Jahan | Image: Mohammad SHami/Instagram/x

New Delhi, February 18: The Supreme Court reportedly on Wednesday sent a notice to Indian pacer Mohammed Shami in connection with the domestic violence case against him filed by his estranged wife Hasin Jahan. The Apex court has asked Shami to reply to a plea filed by his estranged wife Hasin Jahan, as per reports from ANI.

Hasin Jahan Seeks Case Transfer

Hasin Jahan has asked the Supreme Court to transfer the domestic violence and maintenance case from West Bengal to Delhi.

In her plea, she said that the transfer is needed because of her daughter's education. She also said that she wants to live closer to her family in Delhi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Maintenance Plea

Earlier, the Supreme Court had also asked Mohammed Shami to respond to another plea filed by Hasin Jahan. In that petition, she requested an increase in monthly maintenance from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for herself and her daughter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Matter Pending In SC

Both the matters are now before the Supreme Court. Mohammed Shami is expected to file his response as directed by the court. However, the cricketer has not issued any statement in connection with the matter so far.