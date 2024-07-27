'Disgusting, Sickening': Netizens Blast Mockery Of Jesus Christ's 'Last Supper' At Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics received a severe backlash from people worldwide on Friday, July 26. The 33rd edition of the Summer Games kicked off with a grand opening ceremony which turned France's capital into a huge amphitheatre as the audience witnessed the grand spectacle along the Seine River.

10,714 athletes from 205 nations and the International Olympic Association (IOC) Refugee team sailed down the Seine River on a boat in the Parade of Nations. It was a rare occasion when a river was used as a track for athletes participating in the Parade of Nations. For the first time in the history of the Olympics, the opening ceremony took place outside the stadium of the hosting nation.

The Parade of Nations began at Austerlitz Bridge and concluded at Trocadero in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower. Several popular artists, including Lady Gaga and Celine Dion at the event. However, what caught attention was some of the acts at the opening ceremony, including Jesus Christ's 'Last Supper', the beheading of Mary Antoinette and several other historical reenactments.

The 2024 Paris Olympics has gone full Woke dystopian.



The opening ceremony was filled with transgend*r mockery of the Last Supper, the Golden Calf idol, and even the Pale Horse from the Book of Revelation.



The Olympics has made it clear that Christian viewers aren't welcome. pic.twitter.com/LgawyE6YRX — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 26, 2024

The acts at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics have sparked controversy and criticism for the depiction of sensitive historical events. People took to their X handle (formerly Twitter) and severely criticized the organizers of the Paris Olympics 2024 for their insenstively and called the acts 'disgusting'.

Here's how netizens reacted to Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony

This is not parody this is the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.



Opening ceremonies used to be amazing.



What type of gay, creepy, demonic shit is this?



I’m fucking disgusted.#OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/THRs5U1OTX — Cinema Shogun (@CinemaShogun) July 26, 2024

🔥🚨HAPPENING NOW: The 2024 World Olympics in Paris is is receiving an extensive amount of backlash for their opening ceremony.



They first had a woman depicted with decapitated head singing, the they had ‘obese’ women and drag queens recreate the paining “Jesus Last Supper.”… pic.twitter.com/HRZrLxEpvv — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 26, 2024

Paris Olympic Opening Ceremony 2024….



Do I need to tell you what this represents….? 👀 #Olympic2024 pic.twitter.com/81GvhtNfTf — Isaac’s Army (@ReturnOfKappy) July 27, 2024

Drag Queens mock Christianity as they recreate Jesus’ Last Supper during the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony. #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/0RTChRPcJw — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 26, 2024

2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony 🤡 pic.twitter.com/bSQETLoG8Y — SarcasmHit (@SarcasmHit) July 27, 2024

The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics is one long drag show. pic.twitter.com/rDt1KOPGHP — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) July 26, 2024

Is it just me, or is this Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics a complete disaster? pic.twitter.com/BJEETr0mtl — Dominic Lee 李梓敬 (@dominictsz) July 27, 2024