'Disgusting, Sickening': Netizens Blast Mockery Of Jesus Christ's 'Last Supper' At Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics received a severe backlash from people worldwide on Friday, July 26. The 33rd edition of the Summer Games kicked off with a grand opening ceremony which turned France's capital into a huge amphitheatre as the audience witnessed the grand spectacle along the Seine River.
10,714 athletes from 205 nations and the International Olympic Association (IOC) Refugee team sailed down the Seine River on a boat in the Parade of Nations. It was a rare occasion when a river was used as a track for athletes participating in the Parade of Nations. For the first time in the history of the Olympics, the opening ceremony took place outside the stadium of the hosting nation.
The Parade of Nations began at Austerlitz Bridge and concluded at Trocadero in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower. Several popular artists, including Lady Gaga and Celine Dion at the event. However, what caught attention was some of the acts at the opening ceremony, including Jesus Christ's 'Last Supper', the beheading of Mary Antoinette and several other historical reenactments.
The acts at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics have sparked controversy and criticism for the depiction of sensitive historical events. People took to their X handle (formerly Twitter) and severely criticized the organizers of the Paris Olympics 2024 for their insenstively and called the acts 'disgusting'.
