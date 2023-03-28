 Did You Know? Rohit Sharma once delivered milk packets to buy his cricket kit, reveals Pragyan Ojha
Pragyan Ojha recalled his first meeting with Rohit Sharma in an U-15 camp and then narrated the story of him selling milk packets to buy a kit.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 10:36 PM IST
Team India and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is one of the most popular and richest cricketers in the world but not many know that he once delivered milk packets to garner the money to buy a kit for himself.

Rohit's former MI teammate Pragyan Ojha recently revealed the story of how the Hitman couldn't afford a cricket kit as he came from a middle-class family.

Ojha recalled his first meeting with Rohit and then narrated the story of him selling milk packets to buy a kit.

“He was from a middle-class family and I remember he once got emotional when we discussed how his budget for cricket kits was restricted.

"In fact, he also delivered milk packets – of course that was really a long time ago – so that he could buy his kit. Now when I see him, I feel very proud of how our journey started and where we reached,” Ojha said in an interview on Jio Cinema.

The former India off-spinner revealed how Rohit was aggressive towards him when they first met at an U-15 camp.

'He was being so aggressive with me'

"When I first met Rohit in the U-15 national camp, everyone said he was a very special player. There, I played against him and took his wicket.

"Rohit being a typical Bombay guy, didn’t speak much but was aggressive when he played.

"In fact, I was very surprised as to why he was being so aggressive with me when we didn’t know each other! But after that our friendship began to grow,” Ojha said.

Rohit's record as IPL captain

Rohit Sharma is the most successful player and captain in the Indian Premier League.

The 35-year-old has won a record five IPL titles while leading the Mumbai Indians and after he first lifted the trophy as a player with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in 2009.

Rohit is also one of the most successful batters in IPL history with 5,879 runs from 227 matches which includes one hundred and 40 half-centuries.

Rohit is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the league behind Virat Kohli (6,644), Shikhar Dhawan (6,244) & David Warner (5,881), and the most capped player ever.

