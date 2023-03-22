 IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma lashes out at Kuldeep Yadav after failed DRS Call; Watch Video
India captain Rohit Sharma lost his cool at spinner Kuldeep Yadav after taking a DRS call during the ongoing third ODI against Australia

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 07:58 PM IST
article-image

Rohit Sharma, who is quite placid on the field, lost his cool at Kuldeep Yadav after taking a DRS call in the third ODI against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The incident in the 39th was when Kuldeep pushed for the DRS call after the umpire rejected an lbw appeal against Ashton Agar. What surprised everyone, even the commentators, was the sudden shift in emotions. After initially accepting the third umpire's decisions, Rohit suddenly appeared to lash out at Kuldeep yadav which even led to the broadcasters being amused.

Earlier, Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bat first. The visitors, who made two changes from the team that thrashed India in Vishakhapatnam, set India a target of 270 to win.

After a strong start Australia stumbled and after a triple blow by Hardik Pandya and lost wickets at regular intervals as the home team capitalised on the spin friendly Chepauk wicket with Kuldeep being the star of the show.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav bamboozles Alex Carey with vicious spinning delivery

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma lashes out at Kuldeep Yadav after failed DRS Call; Watch Video

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live, Top Moments & Score Updates: Kohli scores fifty, Australia look to derail...

Nikhat Zareen & three other Indian pugilists enter Boxing World Championships semifinals

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Dog invades pitch at the Chepauk, leaves Rohit Sharma in splits; Watch Video

