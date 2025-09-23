 Pakistan Women's Cricketer Nashra Sandhu Taka Jibe At India With 6-Finger Celebration
Pakistan Women's Cricketer Nashra Sandhu Taka Jibe At India With 6-Finger Celebration

The 27-year-old left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu dismantled South Africa's middle order, playing a key role in securing victory for her side. However, Pakistan Women's Team went on to lose the ODI series 2-1.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 12:04 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan Women’s team wrapped up their ODI series against South Africa Women with a convincing win on Monday, September 22nd, thanks to a stellar bowling display by Nashra Sandhu. The 27-year-old left-arm spinner dismantled South Africa's middle order, playing a key role in securing victory for her side.

For her outstanding all-round performance, Nashra was rightly named Player of the Match. However, a photo she posted on social media after the game raised eyebrows. In the image, she is seen holding up six fingers alongside her award.

A similar gesture was made by men's team pacer Haris Rauf during recent match against India in Asia Cup 2025. Rauf made 6-0 gesture to Indian fans who shouted Kohlis name while he was fielding near the boundary ropes. The incident crteated a storm on social media.

article-image

Pakistan Women clinch consolation win

Opting to bat first South Africa made a good start with Karabo Meso and Laura Wolvaardt scoring 38 runs in 6.4 overs. Captain Fatima Sana was stretchered off after being hit by a Wolvaardt drive on her shin five balls into her second over. She did not bowl, though, when she returned to the field later.

article-image

The game completely changed when Sandhu joined the attack. South Africa fell to 73 for 5 after 13 overs after Sandhu squared up Miane Smit and rattled her off stump on a surface that allowed for plenty of spin. She then had Sinalo Jafta leg before wicket.

Amin caught Anneke Bosch before Sandhu bowled Chloe Tryon with a ripper of a delivery to record her first five-wicket haul. Sandhu trapped Nadine de Klerk leg before wicket to add a sixth wicket.

Pakistan had a tricky start to their chase with Sohail falling to Mlaba for a golden duck. But Muneeba Ali and Amin steadied the innings, adding 65 runs for the second wicket. De Klerk broke the stand by having Muneeba caught behind and two balls later, removed Sana, but Amin carried on and hit the winnign runs.

