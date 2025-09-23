Asia Cup 2025: Did Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf's Wife Meet With An Accident In Islamabad? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Picture

Image: X

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf had a good match against India in the Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2025. The pacer picked up 2 wickets and conceded 26 runs. However, his effort was not enough as India crushed them by 6 wickets. Following Pakistan's loss a tweet about Haris Rauf's wife meeting with an accident In Islamabad went viral on social media.

Following the tweet, fans demanded AI chatbot Grok to confirm the news about her death.

However, no Pakistani media has reported about such an incident taking place. Grok in it's response also denied such a claim.

Haris Rauf's wife makes a controversial post

Following the defeat at the hands of India, Haris Rauf's wife wife Muzna Masood Malik took to social media to post a picture of her husband making the '6-0' gesture on her Instagram story. The caption along with the picture read - "Lost the match but won the battle."

However, according to media reports, the Instagram story was deleted shortly after chatter over the picture as well as the gesture grew. A video went viral on social media showed the pacer making a 'plane falling gesture' at the boundary rope that left the fans fuming. The fans kept chanting 'Kohli, Kohli' at Rauf before he made a '6-0' gesture towards the fans.

Earlier during the match, the pacer clashed with Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma. Verbal exchanges began in the fifth over between Abhishek and Rauf. Gill joined in after hitting a boundary. Umpires had to intervene to cool tempers.

After the match, Abhishek shed light on the incident. the Indian opener stated,“They (the bowlers) were coming out to us without any reason. I did not like it at all. That’s why I went after them,”