 Asia Cup 2025: Haris Rauf Seen Gesturing About 'Planes Crashing' To Provoke Indian Fans During IND vs PAK Super 4 Clash; Video
Asia Cup 2025: Haris Rauf Seen Gesturing About 'Planes Crashing' To Provoke Indian Fans During IND vs PAK Super 4 Clash; Video

Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf was seen provoking the fans with shocking gestures while fielding at the fence against Team India in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Stadium. The right-arm speedster was seen making signals of plane crashing, referring to the recent military standoff between the two nations.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 08:59 AM IST
article-image
Haris Rauf. | (Image Credits: X)

The gesture stems from Pakistan's baseless claims of their army shooting down six Indian jets during Operation Sindoor launched by the Indian government following the terror attack at Pahalgam, Kashmir. Rauf had also ignited controversy before the Super 4 contest by shouting 6-0 during Pakistan's practice session.

Watch the provocative signals by Rauf in the below video:

Haris Rauf takes two wickets but Pakistan stumble to second loss to India in Asia Cup

Meanwhile, Rauf dismissed Suryakumar Yadav (0) and Sanju





