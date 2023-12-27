Delhi Police Nabs Ex-Haryana Cricketer Mrinank Singh Who Duped Rishabh Pant Of ₹1.63 Crore

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police apprehended a fraudster, Mrinank Singh, who had masqueraded as a cricket player for Haryana and swindled several individuals of significant sums of money over the past years.

Singh was seized by law enforcement officials at the Taj Hotel in the national capital.

The accused adopted various false identities, including posing as an IPS Officer from Karnataka, a Ranji cricketer, and falsely asserting his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Mumbai Indians, all as part of his deceptive schemes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

How Mrinank Singh duped Rishabh Pant

Notably, Mrinank Singh was previously involved in a scam where he defrauded India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant of ₹1.63 crore through a bounced cheque last year.

Under the guise of initiating a new venture in luxury items, Singh convinced Pant that he could procure such items at exceptionally low prices. This included the promise of high profits from selling luxury goods owned by Rishabh.

After placing an order and transferring funds from his bank account, Rishabh provided Singh with articles to sell. Unfortunately, the accused failed to deliver any of the promised goods, leaving Rishabh Pant at a significant financial loss.