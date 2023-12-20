 Watch Video: MS Dhoni And Rishabh Pant Play Pickleball On Floating Court In Dubai After IPL 2024 Auction
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWatch Video: MS Dhoni And Rishabh Pant Play Pickleball On Floating Court In Dubai After IPL 2024 Auction

Watch Video: MS Dhoni And Rishabh Pant Play Pickleball On Floating Court In Dubai After IPL 2024 Auction

Rishabh Pant had attended the IPL 2024 auction for the first time in Dubai but MS Dhoni gave it miss, even though he was in the city.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 02:52 PM IST
article-image

Mahendra Singh Dhoni may not have attended the IPL 2024 auction with the Chennai Super Kings contingent but he was very much in Dubai and watching over the proceedings.

Hours after the auction got over, Dhoni was seen playing pickleball with Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant on a court which was floating on the water on Tuesday.

Pant had attended the auction for the first time along with DC owners, coach Ricky Ponting and mentor Sourav Ganguly.

"It is something new and exciting. I haven't been a part of the auction process before. I am looking forward to it," Pant said before the auction.

He was also raising the paddle for the franchise to buy players for his team during the auction. And later he was seen enjoying a game of pickleball with Dhoni on the waterfront.

Dhoni and Pant have been hanging out lately at parties over the last few months. A picture of the duo along with Dhoni's wife Sakshi and there friends from a party in Mumbai went viral earlier this month.

Pant had also celebrated Diwali with Dhoni and his family in Dubai last month, a picture of which was shared by Sakshi on social media.

Pant vs Dhoni soon in the IPL

Pant is currently recovering from his injuries from the horrific car accident he had on New Year's day while travelling from Delhi to Dehradun.

He has since been out of action but is expected to be fit in time to lead Delhi in the IPL 2024. "If he is not keeping, he will definitely be on the field and will lead the side," a DC official stated as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Dhoni meanwhile, will be captaining the Chennai Super Kings once again next season. He won the IPL title for a record-equalling fifth time this year and will be looking to add to that tally in 2024.

Read Also
PHOTOS: Kavya Maran Adds Glamour To IPL 2024 Auction; Rishabh Pant Makes Maiden Appearance
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'IPL 2024 Auction Strategy Was Around Players Who Can Help Us Improve At Home': RCB Skipper Faf du...

'IPL 2024 Auction Strategy Was Around Players Who Can Help Us Improve At Home': RCB Skipper Faf du...

NZ vs BAN, 2nd ODI: Soumya Sarkar Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's 14-Year-Old Record But New Zealand...

NZ vs BAN, 2nd ODI: Soumya Sarkar Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's 14-Year-Old Record But New Zealand...

ICC ODI Batting Rankings: Babar Azam Dethrones Shubman Gill To Regain Top Spot

ICC ODI Batting Rankings: Babar Azam Dethrones Shubman Gill To Regain Top Spot

'Nothing Like Being Over Priced In IPL': Ashish Nehra On Mitchell Starc's Record ₹24.75 Cr Payday...

'Nothing Like Being Over Priced In IPL': Ashish Nehra On Mitchell Starc's Record ₹24.75 Cr Payday...

'Even Sachin Gave Leadership To Someone Else': Jayawardene Justifies Move To Replace Rohit Sharma As...

'Even Sachin Gave Leadership To Someone Else': Jayawardene Justifies Move To Replace Rohit Sharma As...