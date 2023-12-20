Watch Video: MS Dhoni And Rishabh Pant Play Pickleball On Floating Court In Dubai After IPL 2024 Auction

Mahendra Singh Dhoni may not have attended the IPL 2024 auction with the Chennai Super Kings contingent but he was very much in Dubai and watching over the proceedings.

Hours after the auction got over, Dhoni was seen playing pickleball with Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant on a court which was floating on the water on Tuesday.

Pant had attended the auction for the first time along with DC owners, coach Ricky Ponting and mentor Sourav Ganguly.

"It is something new and exciting. I haven't been a part of the auction process before. I am looking forward to it," Pant said before the auction.

He was also raising the paddle for the franchise to buy players for his team during the auction. And later he was seen enjoying a game of pickleball with Dhoni on the waterfront.

Dhoni and Pant have been hanging out lately at parties over the last few months. A picture of the duo along with Dhoni's wife Sakshi and there friends from a party in Mumbai went viral earlier this month.

Pant had also celebrated Diwali with Dhoni and his family in Dubai last month, a picture of which was shared by Sakshi on social media.

Pant vs Dhoni soon in the IPL

Pant is currently recovering from his injuries from the horrific car accident he had on New Year's day while travelling from Delhi to Dehradun.

He has since been out of action but is expected to be fit in time to lead Delhi in the IPL 2024. "If he is not keeping, he will definitely be on the field and will lead the side," a DC official stated as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Dhoni meanwhile, will be captaining the Chennai Super Kings once again next season. He won the IPL title for a record-equalling fifth time this year and will be looking to add to that tally in 2024.