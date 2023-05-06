DC vs RCB: Virat Kohli meets childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma in Delhi, touches his feet (Watch)

Virat Kohli was reunited with his childhood cricket coach Rajkumar Sharma in Delhi on Saturday as Royal Challengers Bangalore were getting ready to play the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Match 50 of the Indian Premier League 2023.

Kohli saw Sharma from afar, quickly walked up to him and touched his guru's feet to seek his blessings before the toss.

The two were seen having a long chat with broad smiles on their faces. The Dronacharya Awardee played for Delhi from 1986 to 1991 before turning to coaching.

Sharma is now a bowling coach of the senior men’s team of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA).

The Indian Premier League posted a video of Kohli and Sharma's interaction on social media.

"A wholesome meet & greet. @virat.kohli catches up with his childhood coach," the IPL wrote.

RCB opt to bat in Delhi

Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bat first in Delhi.

"We are going to have a bat, looks like a dry surface, and hopefully there won't be dew tonight. T20 cricket has got to do a lot with momentum, we got to assess the conditions and post a good score.

"We have got a lot of away games, for me it's not an issue. With this new impact player rule, you can be so flexible. We have batted well in the top four, and we have done bulk of the scoring," RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said at the toss.

RCB are currently placed fifth on the table with five wins and four defeats while DC are languishing in last position with just three victories so far.