Unveiling Virat Kohli's childhood dream: Friend shares scrapbook of young cricketer's aspirations

Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, and his popularity and stardom in world cricket is unparalleled. Since making his debut, Kohli has been a dominant force in international cricket, amassing an impressive 75 centuries and second only to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Dreams to reality

Being an Indian cricketer is a challenging task, with intense competition and limited spots. However, Kohli's determination and hard work helped him realize his dream of becoming an Indian cricketer. In a scrapbook shared by one of his friends, Kohli expressed his desire to become a part of the Indian cricket team in 2002–2003.

Despite the challenges that come with being a cricketer in India, Kohli's unwavering passion and dedication to the sport have helped him reach the pinnacle of success. His journey from a young aspiring cricketer to a world beater was purely down to his self-belief, the picture of the scrapbook proving to be a testament to that.

Vintage Kohli is back

Virat Kohli is currently playing in the IPL 2023 and has been in superb form with the bat, scoring 364 runs in just nine games. The RCB stalwart's aggressive style of play has also been on full display in the tournament. In a recent match against LSG in Lucknow, Kohli was charged up and clashed with Afghan pacer Naveen ul Haq and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir. Kohli was determined to give it back to LSG, who had previously beaten RCB at Chinnaswamy in the tournament. After the victory, LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir silenced the RCB crowd with an animated reaction. However, Kohli, known for his fierce attitude, made sure that LSG experienced a taste of their own medicine at their home ground.

In addition to his on-field performances, Kohli also made headlines for a different reason. He gave a death scare to Sourav Ganguly, with whom he had a strained relationship after being removed as India's captain while Ganguly was BCCI president.