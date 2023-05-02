'If I have to do it, so be it': Ravi Shastri offers to be mediator after Kohli-Gambhir verbal spat

Two of the most renowned names in the world of cricket, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, have a history of on-field clashes during Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. Recently, during a game between Gambhir's Lucknow Super Giants and Kohli's team, Royal Challengers Bangalore, on Monday, an altercation ensued. The RCB emerged victorious in the low-scoring match, and Kohli was seen animatedly celebrating the dismissals of LSG batters. He even had a heated argument with Naveen-ul-Haq, a player from Gambhir's team, but it remains unclear who instigated the conflict. Things escalated further after the match ended when Gambhir had a heated exchange with Kohli.

Shashtri offers support to mend relationship

This incident has attracted widespread negative publicity. In response, former India coach Ravi Shastri has offered to mediate and defuse the situation between the two cricketing stars.

"I think the penny will drop in a day or two. And they will realise that this could have been handled lot better. Both play for the same state and they have played enough cricket. Gautam is a double World Cup winner, Virat is an icon. Both come from Delhi. I think the best thing would be to sit them both down and put an end to it. Once and for all," Ravi Shastri said on Star Sports.

"Whoever does it, the sooner the better, because you don't want this to spill off. Carrying on, the next time they meet again there are words exchanged and one thing leads to another. The sooner the better. If I have to do it (mediate between the two stars), so be it."

Delhi brawl

On Tuesday, both Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were fined 100% of their match fees for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct. The altercation between the two players occurred during an IPL 2023 match between Gambhir's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kohli's team, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Kohli appeared to be extra animated throughout RCB's fielding innings, and his brief interaction with LSG opener Kyle Mayers seemed to have triggered the altercation.

After the match ended, as the players were shaking hands, an exchange of words between Naveen-ul-Haq and Kohli caught the attention of onlookers. Glenn Maxwell, an RCB player, separated the two. Subsequently, Gambhir was seen pulling Mayers away from a conversation with Kohli. This was followed by Gambhir charging towards Kohli while LSG players, including their injured captain KL Rahul, restrained him. Eventually, a heated argument broke out between Kohli and Gambhir, with players from both teams surrounding them.

Gambhir appeared more agitated than Kohli and was repeatedly held back by LSG players and support staff. The two players shook hands before the altercation, and initially, Kohli was seen holding Gambhir's shoulder. However, as the argument continued, veteran spinner Amit Mishra, RCB captain Faf du Plessis, and LSG assistant coach Vijay Dahiya, who also hails from Delhi, intervened to separate the two players. After the altercation, Kohli was seen speaking to LSG captain Rahul.

Although Kohli and Gambhir are former India teammates and have played together for the Delhi state team, they have a history of confrontations during IPL games. This altercation only adds to their already long-standing animosity towards each other.