 DC vs MI, WPL 2024: Jemimah, Lanning Fifties Help Delhi Kick Off Home-Leg With 29-Run Win Over Mumbai
Updated: Wednesday, March 06, 2024, 12:01 AM IST
In a spectacular display of batting prowess, Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Meg Lanning propelled Delhi Capitals to a formidable total of 192/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

Rodrigues' explosive unbeaten knock of 69 off 33 balls, coupled with Lanning's solid 53 off 38 deliveries, laid the foundation for Delhi's victory.

Belligerent Batting Steals the Show

Rodrigues showcased her batting prowess with a breathtaking display, amassing her fifty in just 27 balls. With an array of eight fours and three sixes, she left spectators awestruck, particularly with her impeccable shots over point, exploiting the 46-metre square boundary to perfection.

Captain Meg Lanning continued her stellar form, registering her third half-century of the tournament. Crossing the 500-run milestone, Lanning's innings provided stability to Delhi's batting lineup, ensuring a commanding position at the halfway mark.

Early Wickets Dent Mumbai's Chase

In the pursuit of Delhi's imposing total, Mumbai Indians faltered early, losing crucial wickets in quick succession.

Despite some resistance from the middle order, Delhi's bowlers, led by Jess Jonassen's impressive spell of 3-21, maintained consistent pressure, ultimately restricting Mumbai to 163/8.

Resilient Batting Effort Falls Short

Despite a valiant effort from Amanjot Kaur, who scored a brisk 47 off 27 balls, Mumbai failed to chase down the target. Delhi's disciplined bowling attack, backed by effective fielding, ensured their fourth win of the competition.

With a comprehensive 29-run win, Delhi Capitals asserted their dominance, showcasing their strength with both bat and ball. The victory solidifies their position at the top of the points table, setting the stage for further excitement in the Women's Premier League (WPL).

