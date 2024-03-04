 WPL 2024: Ellyse Perry's Huge Six Breaks Window Pan Of Display Car During Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz Match; Video Goes Viral
Ellyse Perry took the UP Warriorz's bowlers to the cleaners with her power-hitting ability as she hit four balls over the boundary ropes.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 10:01 PM IST
Ellsey Perry reacted to the broken window pan of display car | Credits: Twitter/JioCinema

Royal Challengers Bangalore's batter Ellyse Perry was at her brilliant best during the ongoing match against UP Warriorz at MA Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru on Monday, March 4.

Perry took the UP Warriorz's bowlers to the cleaners with his power-hitting ability as she hit four balls over the boundary ropes. However, one of her four sixes broke the window pan of the car that was on display at the stadium. The incident took place in the 19th over when Ellyse Perry hit a maximum off Deepti Sharma's delivery and the ball smashed the window glass of the display car.

Following her six that led to breaking window pan of the display car Ellsey Perry was in shock as she had hands on her head.

