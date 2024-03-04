WPL 2024, RCB vs UPW: Mandhana, Perry's Fifties' & Bowlers' Collective Effort Propel Royal Challengers Bangalore To 23-Run Win Over UP Warriorz

Royal Challengers Bangalore bounce with a win over UP Warriorz | Credits: Twitter

Skipper Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry's splendid half-centuries backed by collective efforts from the bowlers propelled Royal Challengers Bangalore to a thrilling 23-run win over UP Warriorz match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, March 4.

After posting a solid total of 198/3 in 20 overs on the board, RCB bowlers restricted UPW to 175/8 in 20 overs. Asha Shobana, Sophie Molineux, Sophie Devine and Georgia Wareham put collective effort as a bowling unit and picked two wickets each.

For UP Warriorz, skipper Allysa Healy top-scored with 55 off 38 balls while Deepti Sharma played an innings of 33 off 22 balls. Deepti challenged Royal Challengers Bangalore's bowlers with her firepower. However, her wicket turned the game around for RCB.

With the third win from five matches, Royal Challengers Bangalore moved to the third spot with six points in the points table of the ongoing WPL season. They are behind Delhi Capitals and the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the league standings after Bengaluru leg.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore bounce back in style 😎#RCB clinch a crucial 23-run win in their final game at the Chinnaswamy 🏟️🥳



Live 💻📱https://t.co/iplAqFh4Yz#TATAWPL | #UPWvRCB | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/Eq4lk6kNkC — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 4, 2024

After putting to bat first by UP Warriorz, Royal Challengers Bangalore took full advantage of their strong strong batting line-up and posted a formidable total on the board. Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry's 95-run partnership helped RCB to set a hefty target of 199 for UP Warriorz to chase.

Mandhana played brilliant innings of 80 off 50 balls while Ellyse Perry scored 58 off 38 balls. Sabbhineni Meghana (28) and Richa Ghosh (21*) too chipped in to help RCB post a solid on the board.

RCB bowlers overcome Alyssa Healy and Deepti Sharma's juggernaut

Royal Challengers Bangalore wouldn't have able to pull off a victory over UP Warriorz hadn't their bowlers put in their collective effort as Alyssa Healy and Deepti Sharma unleashed their firepower.

Alyssa Healy led UP Warriorz's run-chase and formed a 47-run opening partnership with Kiran Navgire. Following Navgire's dismissal, the pressure fell on Healy as other others failed to step up and provide enough support to her. Chamari Athapaththu (8), Grace Harris (5) and Shweta Sehrawat (1) were dismissed cheaply and UPW were 89/4.

Alyssa Healy's innings came to an end after she was dismissed by Asha Shobhana at 113/5. Then, Deepti Sharma frustrated RCB bowlers with their brilliant batting. At one point, it looked UP Warriorz would chase down the target. However, Asha's wicket of Deepti turned the game in favour of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Poonam Khemnar (31) stepped up for UP Warriorz but it was too late as UPW needed 29 off six balls to win. Sophie Molineux defended those 29 runs by conceding just six runs and wicket of Khemnar in the final over.