DC vs CSK, IPL 2023: Protesting wrestlers stopped from entering Delhi stadium, Police denies claim (WATCH)

A group of wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat were stopped by the Delhi Police on Saturdya outside the Arun Jaitley Stadium before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

While Punia claimed that the wrestlers were denied entry to the stadium, Delhi Police issued a clarification saying only those without valid tickets were stopped from going inside the venue.

"We had tickets and we were going to watch the match, but police stopped us. We want to know why," Punia said. The athletes were wearing "I support wrestlers" t-shirts.

The wrestlers have been protesting against Wrestlers Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh, alleging sexual harassment, at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

But a senior police officer said 10 to 12 wrestlers and others came to the stadium to watch the match out of which only five had tickets, he said, adding those without tickets or passes were not allowed to enter.

The police asked those with valid tickets to enter the stadium from the gate where they were allowed to. However, they left the area and did not enter the stadium, the officer said.

"Some social media handles are circulating misleading news regarding wrestlers being barred from watching IPL matches.

"No valid ticket or pass holder has been stopped at Ferozeshah Kotla ground, everyone has been given entry through their assigned gates," Delhi Police tweeted in Hindi.

