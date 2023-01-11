e-Paper Get App
David Warner congratulates 'RRR' makers on 'Naatu Naatu's Golden Globe win: 'Well done on the award'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 06:38 PM IST
article-image
Australia cricket star David Warner extended his wishes to the makers of 'RRR' on Wednesday after it won the Golden Globe award for the Best Original song in the US.

Veteran music director MM Keeravaani, who composed the hit song in Telugu, collected the award after the nomination in the 'best original song-motion picture' category.

Warner, who is a big fan of south Indian movies and songs, took to social media to congratulate the makers of the blockbuster film.

article-image

"Congrats and well done on the award," Warner, who keeps posting his dance videos with the family on south Indian and Bollywood songs, wrote on Instagram.

'Naatu Naatu' beat the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga to win India's first Golden Globe award.

article-image

"RRR" had also been nominated in the 'best picture-non English' category and lost out to Argentina's historical drama “Argentina, 1985”.

About 'RRR'

'RRR' stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

'Naatu Naatu' Shot Outside Ukraine Prez Palace

director SS Rajamouli revealed that the song was shot at the Mariinsky Palace, the Presidential Palace of Ukraine located in Kyiv.

article-image

