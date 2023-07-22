David Beckham Left In Tears As Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Goal On His Inter Miami Debut (WATCH)

David Beckham. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Retired English footballer David Beckham grew emotional as Lionel Messi won the game for Inter Miami with a stunning goal in the last minute. The video of Beckham went viral on social media as the co-owner of Inter Miami tried his best to control his tears and looked away in the process.

The veteran Argentinian player broke the 1-1 deadlock in the 94th minute of the game by scoring a goal via a free kick, finding the net directly. It resulted in a 2-1 victory over Mexican side Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup. It's worth noting that Inter last won a game in May as Messi's arrival arrested their losing streak in style.

As Messi ran around the park in celebration, the cameras panned to Beckham, who grew emotional. Moreover, veteran Tennis player Serena Williams was also spotted in the audience as she was stunned by the 36-year-old's magnificence.

"I knew that I had to score" - Lionel Messi

Following the 2-1 victory, Messi spoke to Apple TV+ in Spanish, stating that he left himself with no option but to score a goal.

"What I saw was the goal. I saw the goal. I knew that I had to score. It was the last play of the game and I wanted to score so we didn’t go to penalties."

After plenty of speculation, Messi decided to join Inter Miami and turned down a return to Barcelona FC after opting out of Paris Saint-German, having spent a couple of years. The value of the contract in monetary terms is likely between $125 million and $150 million.

