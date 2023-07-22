 David Beckham Left In Tears As Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Goal On His Inter Miami Debut (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsDavid Beckham Left In Tears As Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Goal On His Inter Miami Debut (WATCH)

David Beckham Left In Tears As Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Goal On His Inter Miami Debut (WATCH)

David Beckham grows emotional as Lionel Messi scores a stunning goal on his first Inter Miami appearance.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
article-image
David Beckham. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Retired English footballer David Beckham grew emotional as Lionel Messi won the game for Inter Miami with a stunning goal in the last minute. The video of Beckham went viral on social media as the co-owner of Inter Miami tried his best to control his tears and looked away in the process.

Read Also
Cristiano Ronaldo Says 'Saudi League Is Better Than MLS' After Lionel Messi Joins Inter Miami
article-image

The veteran Argentinian player broke the 1-1 deadlock in the 94th minute of the game by scoring a goal via a free kick, finding the net directly. It resulted in a 2-1 victory over Mexican side Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup. It's worth noting that Inter last won a game in May as Messi's arrival arrested their losing streak in style.

As Messi ran around the park in celebration, the cameras panned to Beckham, who grew emotional. Moreover, veteran Tennis player Serena Williams was also spotted in the audience as she was stunned by the 36-year-old's magnificence.

Read Also
Lionel Messi Is House Hunting In Miami, Here's A Look At The Stunning Properties He Already Owns On...
article-image

"I knew that I had to score" - Lionel Messi

Following the 2-1 victory, Messi spoke to Apple TV+ in Spanish, stating that he left himself with no option but to score a goal.

"What I saw was the goal. I saw the goal. I knew that I had to score. It was the last play of the game and I wanted to score so we didn’t go to penalties."

After plenty of speculation, Messi decided to join Inter Miami and turned down a return to Barcelona FC after opting out of Paris Saint-German, having spent a couple of years. The value of the contract in monetary terms is likely between $125 million and $150 million.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

David Beckham Left In Tears As Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Goal On His Inter Miami Debut (WATCH)

David Beckham Left In Tears As Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Goal On His Inter Miami Debut (WATCH)

'Wasn't The Way I Wanted To Be Out': Jonny Bairstow Breaks Silence On Stumping Row At Lord's

'Wasn't The Way I Wanted To Be Out': Jonny Bairstow Breaks Silence On Stumping Row At Lord's

West Indies Keeper Joshua da Silva's Mother In Awe Of Virat Kohli After His 29th Test Ton; See Pics

West Indies Keeper Joshua da Silva's Mother In Awe Of Virat Kohli After His 29th Test Ton; See Pics

Tragic! Bodybuilder Dies While Performing Squats Due To Neck Injury (WATCH)

Tragic! Bodybuilder Dies While Performing Squats Due To Neck Injury (WATCH)

Statistical Milestones Achieved By Virat Kohli During His 29th Test Hundred

Statistical Milestones Achieved By Virat Kohli During His 29th Test Hundred