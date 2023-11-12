 CWC 2023: 'What I Said Was Wrong', Kusal Mendis On Not Congratulating Virat Kohli For His 49th ODI Century
CWC 2023: 'What I Said Was Wrong', Kusal Mendis On Not Congratulating Virat Kohli For His 49th ODI Century

Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis has accepted his mistake of not congratulating Virat Kohli for his 49th ODI hundred.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
article-image
Kusal Mendis and Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis admitted that he regrets not congratulating Virat Kohli on his 49th ODI hundred amid the 2023 World Cup. Mendis reflected that scoring 49 centuries is not easy by any stretch of imagination and suggested feeling stumped by the question.

Ahead of the 2023 World Cup clash against Bangladesh, a journalist asked Sri Lanka's stand-in captain whether he would like to congratulate Kohli on his 49th ODI century. Mendis responded to it bluntly, saying, 'Why should I congratulate?'

During a recent interaction, the 28-year-old revealed that he wasn't aware of Kohli's 49th century, stating:

"During the press conference, I wasn't aware that Kohli scored his 49th Hundred, when journalist suddenly asked, I don't know what to say & I didn't understand the question as well - scoring 49 hundreds is not easy - what I said was wrong, I am feeling for it," Mendis reflected.

