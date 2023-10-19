CWC 2023: Sri Lanka Add Angelo Mathews And Dushmantha Chameera As Travelling Reserves

Angelo Mathews and Dushmanta Chameera. | (Credits: Twitter)

Sri Lanka Cricket on Thursday announced all-rounder Angelo Mathews and pacer Dushmantha Chameera as travelling reserves who will join the team in India for the ongoing World Cup. Both players will join the team on Friday ahead of their clash against the Netherlands in Lucknow on Friday.

The 1996 World Champions already have injury concerns in the form of Dasun Shanaka, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to a right muscle thigh injury, forcing Kusal Mendis to lead. Additionally, a hamstring injury to lead spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has kept him out of all the matches. However, the wrist-spinner's surgery has been a successful one.

Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that Angelo Mathews and Dushmantha Chameera will join the team in India as traveling reserves.



The Sri Lanka Cricket Selectors took this decision in order to ensure that the team has ready replacements in place to face contingencies, such as… pic.twitter.com/k6g3hm7vBA — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) October 19, 2023

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that Angelo Mathews and Dushmantha Chameera will join the team in India as traveling reserves. The Sri Lanka Cricket Selectors took this decision in order to ensure that the team has ready replacements in place to face contingencies, such as an injury to an existing squad member. Accordingly, Angelo Mathews and Dushmantha Chameera will join the team tomorrow.

Sri Lanka's next game will be against the Netherlands, which will be played in Lucknow on October 21st.

Sri Lanka remain the only team to lose all their matches thus far:

The Island nation have lost all three of their matches thus far and find themselves at the bottom of the table. Australia lost two games before opening their account with a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

The Netherlands also suffered the same fate before stunning South Africa in Dharamshala by 38 runs.