 CWC 2023: 'I Don't Know If Anyone Can Break Such A Record', Sourav Ganguly In Awe Of Virat Kohli After Ex-Indian Captain's 50 ODI Tons
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCWC 2023: 'I Don't Know If Anyone Can Break Such A Record', Sourav Ganguly In Awe Of Virat Kohli After Ex-Indian Captain's 50 ODI Tons

CWC 2023: 'I Don't Know If Anyone Can Break Such A Record', Sourav Ganguly In Awe Of Virat Kohli After Ex-Indian Captain's 50 ODI Tons

Sourav Ganguly doubts if anyone can break Virat Kohli's record of 50 ODI tons in the future.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
article-image
Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Twitter)

Ex-Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly remains unsure if Virat Kohli's latest world record will ever be overhauled in the future. Ganguly, known as the 'Prince of Kolkata', also warned that the former Indian captain is not finished yet and has more records to rack up in the coming days and months.

Kohli, who walked out in the semi-final against New Zealand on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, created history as thousands of fans witnessed bowed down. The 42nd over of the innings saw the 35-year-old run two and reach the magical three-figure mark. He succumbed to his knees, soaking in all the emotions after letting out a roar.

Speaking to ANI, Ganguly was in awe of Virat Kohli and Team India, claiming that their performances have been unbelievable and hopes to see them lift the trophy.

"I don't have any adjectives. I don't know if anyone can break such a record. And this is when Virat Kohli is not finished yet. He is only 35 and he will play more for India. It is a monumental achievement. I played with Sachin all my life and when he got to 49, I thought how big is that? Kohli has gone past him, so my congratulations to him. It has been fascinating how the team has played in this World Cup. It is just unreal and fantastic to watch. Good wishes to every member of the team for the final match."

"I played the role so that the guys around me can come and express themselves" - Virat Kohli

At the innings break of the semi-final, Kohli was thrilled to be congratulated by Sachin Tendulkar, but was not worried about the record and was only concerned about the win.

"Well, I'm feeling (pauses). Again, the great man just congratulated me. It feels like a dream. Too good to be true. Big game for us and I played the role so that the guys around me can come and express themselves. As I said, for me the most important thing is to make my team win. I've been given a role this tournament and I'm trying to dig deep. That's the key to consistency - play according to the situation and play for the team. It's the stuff of dreams."

Mohammed Shami took 7 wickets as Daryl Mitchell's century went in vain, with India winning by 70 runs after piling on 397. The Men in Blue will either face Australia or South Africa in the final.

Read Also
CWC 2023: Team India Becomes The First Side In History To Go Undefeated In Round-Robin World Cup...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CWC 2023: 'I Don't Know If Anyone Can Break Such A Record', Sourav Ganguly In Awe Of Virat Kohli...

CWC 2023: 'I Don't Know If Anyone Can Break Such A Record', Sourav Ganguly In Awe Of Virat Kohli...

AUS vs SA, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: South Africa To Bat First After Winning Toss

AUS vs SA, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: South Africa To Bat First After Winning Toss

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: 'Goosebumps', David Beckham Describes His Experience Of Walking With...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: 'Goosebumps', David Beckham Describes His Experience Of Walking With...

Video: 'Malinga Ko Jis Tarah Pela Tha Unhone', Gavaskar's Slip Of Tongue Recalling Kohli's Epic...

Video: 'Malinga Ko Jis Tarah Pela Tha Unhone', Gavaskar's Slip Of Tongue Recalling Kohli's Epic...

Video: 'Rohit Sharma Deliberately Throws The Coin Far', Sikandar Bakht Accuses Indian Skipper Of...

Video: 'Rohit Sharma Deliberately Throws The Coin Far', Sikandar Bakht Accuses Indian Skipper Of...