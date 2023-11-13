CWC 2023: Team India Becomes The First Side In History To Go Undefeated In Round-Robin World Cup Format

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 13, 2023
Team India started their campaign with a six-wicket victory over Australia in Chennai. KL Rahul starred with an unbeaten 97 as India chased down 200 after losing 3 wickets inside 10 overs.
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma starred with an explosive 131 in the victory against Afghanistan. Afghanistan put on a competitive 272, but India chased it down with 8 wickets to spare.
India defeated Pakistan in Ahmedabad in front of a record crowd in their next game. The Men in Blue bowled the tourists out for 191 before Rohit Sharma exploded with 86 off 63 balls.
After a failure against Pakistan, Virat Kohli crafted yet another match-winning knock against Bangladesh in Pune. Chasing 257, Kohli smashed a hundred to propel India to a seven-wicket win.
Virat Kohli stood up once again in a tough encounter against New Zealand in Dharamsala. Chasing a stiff 274, India had slumped to 191-6 at one stage. However, Kohli held the fort and scored 95 to take India to victory.
Despite managing only 229 with the bat, India's red-hot bowling attack demolished England's batting unit. Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah shared 7 wickets between them to fashion a 100-run win.
India's bowling unit went two steps ahead against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mohammed Shami starred with a fifer as Sri Lanka were skittled for 55.
The 2023 World Cup clash against South Africa was best known for Virat Kohli equaling Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 49 ODI centuries. His century enabled Team India to post 326 on the board and the Proteas were bowled out for 83.
Team India brought curtains to their 2023 World Cup group stage with a 160-run win over the Netherlands. Centuries by Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul lifted India to a mammoth total of 410.
