CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Celebrates Birthday Of A Fan; Watch Video

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is often seen as one of the most humble and down to earth cricketers in the world. His humility and personality has drew admiration from the people, especially in India.

Despite achieving so much success as a player and as a captain, MS Dhoni always love to lead a simple life without much fuss and extravagant indulgence in luxurious. Staying connecting with the fans make him humble and grounded.

In a viral video, MS Dhoni can be seen celebrating a fan's birthday somewhere in India (location is unknown). He helped the birthday boy to lit and blow the candle on the cake. The former Indian captain feed the cake to the man after cutting it.

Last month, MS Dhoni surprised a fan and attended his birthday. The fan claims himself to be die-hard fan of legendary Chennai Super Kings captain.

After retirement from International Cricket in 2020, MS Dhoni spent more time in his farmhouse in hometown Ranchi. The former Indian captain always have interaction with fans and provided them with life advices.

MS Dhoni returned to nets to gear up for IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni began his preparation for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League this week.

Dhoni returned to nets after a long vacation with his family in Dubai. Recently, former Team India skipper attended wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's sister Sakshi Pant's wedding in Delhi.

The video went viral where Dhoni can be seen hitting the nets, wearing the yellow pad and sleeveless shirt as he prepares to get ready for IPL 2024.

MS Dhoni will be leading Chennai Super Kings for the 14th time in the Indian Premier League. IPL 2024 is likely swansong of his illustrious career in the tournament.

Dhoni became the joint-most successful captain in the history of IPL after CSK to the fifth title in the last season. Throughout IPL 2023, the 42-year-old was frequently seen wearing the knee cap in order to aggravating injury. After the last season of the IPL, Dhoni underwent surgery on his knee and later, began his rehabilitation and gym.