'Learned It From Mahi Bhai': Shivam Dube Credits MS Dhoni For Acing Finisher's Role In India's Win Over Afghanistan In 1st T20I

Shivam Dube learned the art of finishing the game from CSK skipper MS Dhoni | Credits: Twitter

Team India all-rounder Shivam Dube credited Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni for pulling off the role of a finisher in Men in Blue's first T20I win of the three-match series against Afghanistan In Mohali on Thursday, January 11.

Dube was the star performer for the visitors as his all-round performance cruised the team to six-wicket win to take 1-0 series lead. He registered figures of 9/1 in his two overs spell. Then, the 30-year-old played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 60 off 40 balls to take India through the finishing line with 15 balls to spare. Shivam Dube smashed a six and four to pull off the target of 159.

Speaking to Jio Cinema post India's win against Afghanistan, Shivam Dube said that he didn't want to miss the opportunity to finish off the match for the team. All-rounder added that he learned the art of finishing the game from his CSK captain MS Dhoni.

"It felt very good to get a good opportunity. I was keeping myself ready to not miss an opportunity. When I came to bat, I wanted to finish the match. I learned it from Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni), I wanted to finish the match well,” Dube said.

Shivam Dube. Well played. Comebacks are tougher than the debut…was on the bench throughout the home series vs Australia. Was dropped for the SA tour. Got his first opportunity today…and delivered the match-winning performance 👏👏 #IndvAfg — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 11, 2024

Shivam Dube was adjudged Player of the Match award for his all-rounder performance in the first T20I against Afghanistan. The Mumbai cricketer receives limited opportunities to don the Indian jersey. However, with his all-round performance, Dube justified his comeback to T20I team.

'I always keep learning from him': Shivam Dube on MS Dhoni

Shivam Dube hails CSK skipper MS Dhoni as a legend of the game, while adding that he always keep learning from former Indian captain. The all-rounder also said that observing Dhoni has helped him under understand on how one can become effective finisher.

"I always keep talking to Mahi bhai. He is such a big legend. I always keep learning from him, by seeing him and observing him. He has told me a couple of things about my game." Dube said.

"He always rates me, saying I play well. If he rates me, then that gives me motivation to keep playing well. Because of which, my confidence is very high,” he added.

Shivam Dube is part of Chennai Super Kings since IPL 2022 and played an important role in help the team win its fifth title of the tournament.