 'Ask Elder Brother MS Dhoni Only': R Ashwin's Cheeky Response To Fan's Query Of Him Returning To CSK
Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 11:47 AM IST
Ravichandran Ashwin with MS Dhoni during his time with Chennai Super Kings | Credits: Twitter

Team India's veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin reacted cheekily to to a fan's query of him making comeback to his old franchise Chennai Super Kings on his Instagram post on Tuesday, December 9.

Ashwin returned from South Africa after the two-match Test series against Proteas, which ended in draw 1-1. After returning from rainbow nation, the 37-year-old visited Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

Indian seasoned off-spinner Ashwin shared a picture of Madras Cricket Club, where he began his professional journey, with a caption, "Where I came from"

In the comment section, a user asked, "When do we see you in yellow."

Ravichandran Ashwin was kind enough to response to fan's response with a sense of humour, "Should ask annan (elder brother) MS Dhoni only."

Ravichandran Ashwin was part of Chennai Super Kings team from 2008 to 2015 before moving to Rising Pune Super Giants in 2016. With CSK, veteran off-spinner scalped 90 wickets at an economy rate of 6.46 in 97 matches. His performances with Chennai-based IPL team earned him a Team India squad before making his name in international cricket.

After playing Rising Super Giants for two seasons (2016 and 2017), R Ashwin played for Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) and Rajasthan Royals. He has been retained by Jaipur-based franchise for IPL 2024.

