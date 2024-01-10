'Ask Elder Brother MS Dhoni Only': R Ashwin's Cheeky Response To Fan's Query Of Him Returning To CSK...

Ravichandran Ashwin with MS Dhoni during his time with Chennai Super Kings | Credits: Twitter

Team India's veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin reacted cheekily to to a fan's query of him making comeback to his old franchise Chennai Super Kings on his Instagram post on Tuesday, December 9.

Ashwin returned from South Africa after the two-match Test series against Proteas, which ended in draw 1-1. After returning from rainbow nation, the 37-year-old visited Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

Indian seasoned off-spinner Ashwin shared a picture of Madras Cricket Club, where he began his professional journey, with a caption, "Where I came from"

In the comment section, a user asked, "When do we see you in yellow."

Ravichandran Ashwin was kind enough to response to fan's response with a sense of humour, "Should ask annan (elder brother) MS Dhoni only."

Ashwin's cheeky response to fan's query | Credits: Instagram/Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin was part of Chennai Super Kings team from 2008 to 2015 before moving to Rising Pune Super Giants in 2016. With CSK, veteran off-spinner scalped 90 wickets at an economy rate of 6.46 in 97 matches. His performances with Chennai-based IPL team earned him a Team India squad before making his name in international cricket.

After playing Rising Super Giants for two seasons (2016 and 2017), R Ashwin played for Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) and Rajasthan Royals. He has been retained by Jaipur-based franchise for IPL 2024.