Watch: Ashwin Left In Splits As Makhaya Ntini Sings ‘Kabhi Kabhi’ To Recreate South Indian Movie Scene For CSK Fans

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was left in splits as former South African speedster Makhaya Ntini sang a Bollywood song 'Kabhi Kabhi' to greet CSK fans. In a video that has gone massively viral on social media, Ashwin met Ntini during the recently-concluded South African tour and requested the retired cricketer to greet the CSK fans.

The duo shook hands, followed by Nitini trying to replicate a scene from a South Indian movie by singing a Bollywood song, leaving the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer in splits. It's worth noting that both Ntini and Ashwin were once part of the Super Kings, but the former played in the IPL only in the inaugural edition. He picked up 7 wickets in 9 matches in IPL 2008 at 30 as the Yellow Army made it to the final.

This was sooo funny!! 😂😂 How many of you enjoyed this sweet little cameo by Makhaya Ntini? 😂@ashwinravi99 pic.twitter.com/bKX5WdLqca — Crikipidea (@crikipidea) January 6, 2024

Ravichandran Ashwin Test gets only 1 Test during South Africa tour:

Meanwhile, Ashwin was part of the Test squad that toured South Africa for the high-profile two-Test series at Centurion and Cape Town. With Ravindra Jadeja unavailable due to back spasm, the Indian management decided to play Ashwin despite his poor record in South Africa.

The veteran off-spinner finished with only 1 wicket in 19 overs, but could've had more had the Indian fielders not dropped catches. He was dropped from the 2nd match in Cape Town as Jadeja made himself available. However, both Ashwin and Jadeja will be a lock in the playing XI when India face England at home in a five-Test rubber, beginning from January 25th.