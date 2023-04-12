CSK skipper MS Dhoni becomes first captain in IPL history to lead a team in 200 matches

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni on Wednesday achieved yet another milestone as he became the first captain in the Indian Premier League to lead a team in 200 matches.

Dhoni achieved the feat during CSK's match against Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

"It feels good and also I feel the crowd has been fantastic. Also the fact that we started in the old stadium, it was very hot and humid. But now it feels like we're playing in Switzerland. It's good to play.

"We have seen cricket change - how T20 was played at that point of time till now, a lot has changed," Dhoni said after winning the toss and opting to bowl first against the Royals at Chepauk.

CSK want to make the occasion special for Dhoni and give him the perfect gift by beating RR.

"Hopefully, we will win the game tomorrow and give it as a gift to him on his 200th match as captain. Hope to continue the momentum of how we have played in the last two games," all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said during the pre-match press conference.

Chennai Super Kings have made a good start to their campaign in the IPL 2023 by registering two successive wins after losing their first game against defending champions Gujarat Titans.