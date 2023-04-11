MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson's iconic picture takes social media by storm ahead of CSK vs RR IPL 2023 match at Chepauk

In less than 24 hours, cricket fans around the world will witness the highly anticipated IPL match between Chennai and Rajasthan. The game will feature two of the league's most popular captains, MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson, who will take the field for the toss in front of a packed Chepauk stadium on Wednesday.

Before the big match, the two captains had a chance to meet and take a photo together. The picture quickly spread across social media and went viral in no time. Fans were delighted to see their favourite captains together and flooded the comments section with messages of love and support.

On Tuesday afternoon, Samson shared the photo on his social media account with the caption, 'Vaathi is here'.

MS Dhoni has always been the center of attention wherever he goes, and this is particularly true for his team, Chennai. Fans of the charismatic captain often queue up just to catch a glimpse of him. This season, as it could potentially be Dhoni's last year with Chennai Super Kings, the crowds are expected to be even more overwhelming. The recent yellow army dominance at Wankhede stands as evidence to this fact. T

Despite losing their opening match against Gujarat, Chennai made a remarkable comeback by securing two consecutive wins. The team is looking strong this season, and Dhoni's leadership will undoubtedly play a crucial role in their success. The question on everyone's mind is whether he can lead the team to a fifth IPL crown or not. It will certainly be an uphill battle, but with the team's current form, anything is possible.