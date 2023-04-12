CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score & Updates: Jadeja gets Padikkal, Samson to jolt Rajasthan

. @imjadeja on 🔥 He gets the wickets of Devdutt Padikkal and #RR captain Sanju Samson in the same over 👏 👏 @ChennaiIPL are on a roll here 👍 👍 Watch those wickets 🔽 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/IgV0ZtiJJA #TATAIPL | #CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/4KwaPeh420

MS Dhoni on his 200th game as CSK captain: "It feels good and also I feel the crowd has been fantastic. Also the fact that we started in the old stadium, it was very hot and humid. But now it feels like we're playing in Switzerland. It's good to play. "We have seen cricket change - how T20 was played at that point of time till now, a lot has changed," Dhoni said after winning the toss and opting to bowl first against the Royals at Chepauk."