 CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score & Updates: Jadeja gets Padikkal, Samson to jolt Rajasthan
CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score & Updates: Jadeja gets Padikkal, Samson to jolt Rajasthan
CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score & Updates: Jadeja gets Padikkal, Samson to jolt Rajasthan

CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 Live Blog: Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk. This is MS Dhoni's 200th game as CSK skipper.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 08:29 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Royals 104/3 in 12 overs. Jos Buttler 41*, Ravichandran Ashwin 8*

WICKET! Yashasvi Jaiswal c Shivam Dube b Tushar Deshpande 10 (8 balls). Looks to pull a short delivery but gets a top-edge instead and is caught at mid-off.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

MS Dhoni on his 200th game as CSK captain: "It feels good and also I feel the crowd has been fantastic. Also the fact that we started in the old stadium, it was very hot and humid. But now it feels like we're playing in Switzerland. It's good to play. "We have seen cricket change - how T20 was played at that point of time till now, a lot has changed," Dhoni said after winning the toss and opting to bowl first against the Royals at Chepauk."

Hosts Chennai Super Kings win the toss and opt to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals at Chepauk

Chennai Super Kings will look to register a hat-trick of wins when they take on Rajasthan Royals in Match 17 of the Indian Premier League.

