Cristiano Ronaldo Offers His Marrakech Hotel As Refuge To Victims Of Morocco Earthquake

With the recent earthquake in Morocco, Cristiano Ronaldo has kindly opened his Hotel Pestana CR7 to house people who need it. In response to the tragic earthquake, the well-known Portugal and Al-Nasr footballer, who owns a chain of hotels across Europe and the Middle East, showed compassion by doing a noble deed for the African nation.

According to various reports, the 6.8-magnitude earthquake in the North African nation regrettably claimed the lives of at least 1,037 people and injured 1,200 more. The grief-stricken country has received sorrow and support from the entire world, including international leaders and the football community.

It's worth noting that it's not the first time that the star footballer has come forward to help victims struck by deadly natural disasters. He previously sent a plane full of invaluable resources to Turkey-Syria people when a severe earthquake took place.

Cristiano Ronaldo's hotel in Marrakech rated four star:

Ronaldo's hotel, located in the outskirts of Marrakech is reportedly rated four star and has numerous facilities, including outdoor pool, fitness center, restaurant, and terrace.

As far as Ronaldo's on-field exploits go, he is currently involved with Al-Nassr and is the captain of the club. He joined the Saudi Arabia Pro League side at a whopping $200 million-per-year. The 38-year-old has plied his trade for Manchester United, Juventus, and Real Madrid.

