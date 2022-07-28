e-Paper Get App

Cristiano Ronaldo keen on Manchester United exit, club rejects request

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 08:04 PM IST
article-image
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo | Pic: Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly looking for a way out of Old Trafford this summer despite Manchester United's effort to convince the superstar footballer to remain at the club.

According to a report in the British daily, Times, the Portuguese forward, who has a year left on his contract, recently held talks with the EPL club, but is still keen to leave in pursuit of Champions League football.

While reports suggest that United have rejected Ronaldo's request to be released from his contract, the club have given his representatives permission to explore potential options for a move.

Read Also
‘It’s fake news’: Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo on reports of him joining boyhood...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsCristiano Ronaldo keen on Manchester United exit, club rejects request

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Man slits girlfriend's neck for cheating, held with 12 hours

Mumbai: Man slits girlfriend's neck for cheating, held with 12 hours

Mumbai: Four held for snatching gold from a delivery man

Mumbai: Four held for snatching gold from a delivery man

Punjab Cabinet nod for policy to check 'paddy smuggling'

Punjab Cabinet nod for policy to check 'paddy smuggling'

Aarey car depot work: MMRC denies breach of court orders

Aarey car depot work: MMRC denies breach of court orders

Mumbai: Three held for disguising as labours to pickpocket in public buses

Mumbai: Three held for disguising as labours to pickpocket in public buses