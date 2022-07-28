Cristiano Ronaldo keen on Manchester United exit, club rejects request

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo | Pic: Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly looking for a way out of Old Trafford this summer despite Manchester United's effort to convince the superstar footballer to remain at the club.

According to a report in the British daily, Times, the Portuguese forward, who has a year left on his contract, recently held talks with the EPL club, but is still keen to leave in pursuit of Champions League football.

While reports suggest that United have rejected Ronaldo's request to be released from his contract, the club have given his representatives permission to explore potential options for a move.