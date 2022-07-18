‘It’s fake news’: Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo on reports of him joining boyhood club Sporting Lisbon

Cristiano Ronaldo | Photo: Twitter

The talk about Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United has been increasing with every passing day.

The striker missed the flight to Thailand and is currently training on his own at the Portuguese national team's training base after being given additional time off due to a family issue.

Amidst the various report of his agents being in talks with German champions Bayern Munich and Italian club Napoli, Ronaldo has denied report of him returning to his Portuguese club Sporting Libson as fake.

Speaking before Manchester United's 4-0 win over Liverpool in Bangkok earlier this week, Ten Hag slammed the door shut on Ronaldo's attempts to leave Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo eyeing exit

Ronaldo has asked to leave United, who will be playing Europa League football in the season ahead, should the right offer come in and he isn't on the tour after being granted compassionate leave for personal reasons.

"We are planning for Cristiano Ronaldo for the season and that's it. I'm looking forward to working with him. Cristiano is not for sale. He is in our plans and we want success together," ten Hag was quoted as saying by Dailymail.

The Dutch coach added, "He's not with us and it's due to personal issues. I spoke with him before this issue came up. I had a conversation with him and I had a good talk. That is between Cristiano and me."