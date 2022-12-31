Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, signs 2-year deal to put weeks of rumours to rest

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo officially joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Saturday to put weeks of speculations and rumours to rest. The 37-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Riyadh-based football club.

Ronaldo was being linked with Al Nassr just weeks after he left Manchester United in controversial fashion following his interview with British TV star Piers Morgan.

And both parties made it official with an announcement on social media.

"This is more than history in the making.

"This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @cristiano to your new home @alnassr_fc," Al Nassr and Ronaldo posted in a joint statement.

Ronaldo's heartbreak at FIFA WC

Portugal were in the middle of their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign when reports of Al Nassr offering Ronaldo a bumper deal started doing the rounds.

Portugal were eventually knocked out in the quarterfinals by Morocco with Ronaldo being benched for the last two games.

CR7 & ManU break ties

Ronaldo's tumultuous time at the World Cup was preceded by his controversial final leg at Manchester United, where he fell out with the manager Erik ten Hag after being benched for a few games.

Ronaldo then confessed in an interview that he "felt betrayed" by the club.

"Yes, not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed. When quizzed again if senior club executives were trying to oust him, the 37-year-old Portugal star said: I don't care.

"People should listen to the truth. Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don't want me here, not only this year, but last year too. United made no immediate comment," Ronaldo said on the program 'Piers Morgan Uncensored'.

The comments eventually led to Ronaldo's unceremonious exit from Manchester United, a club where he played nearly 19 years in two stints.

Read Also List of clubs Cristiano Ronaldo could join in January after leaving Manchester United