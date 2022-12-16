List of clubs Cristiano Ronaldo could join in January after leaving Manchester United

By: Ronald Chettiar | December 16, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo is on the lookout for his next club after leaving Manchester United
AFP
The Portuguese star had his contract mutually terminated after his bombshell interview with UK journalist Piers Morgan
Although, there are plenty of clubs that are interested in signing the superstar, Ronado would like to be at a club that offers him high-level football
PSG: The French champions would definitely be interested in bringing Ronaldo to their club and added to their list of star footballers like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe
Al-Nassr: The team in the Saudi Pro League have reportedly offered Ronaldo a stunning £173million-a-year deal. However the forward is yet to agree on the record-breaking contract with the Saudi club as he is thought to want to stay in a more competitive league
REAL MADRID: The Spanish giants are another option that Ronaldo might weighin following his history with the La Liga champions. Ronaldo is currently training with Madrid after Portugal were knocked out of the World Cup in Qatar
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Since the acquisition of the EPL club by Saudi State, everything is going well for the Magpies, the new owners could be tempted in signing Ronaldo in order to add a high-profile name to the club
LA GALAXY: Ronaldo has been often linked with a swap to the Major League Soccer and LA Galaxy could be one of the clubs keen on bringing him to the United States. Galaxy are used to having big names at the club such as David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ronaldo could be the next one
INTER MIAMI: The David Beckham- co-owned Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami, is reportedly in talks with Ronaldo about moving to the United States
SPORTING LISBON: Ronaldo could make a fairy-tale return to Sporting Lisbon, his childhood club. The 37-year-old started his career with the Portuguese giants and it has long been thought he wants to go back to where it all began
