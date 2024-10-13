Cristiano Ronaldo Asks Security To Wait For Fulfilling Pitch Invaders Request For Selfie During Portugal vs Poland Nations League Match; Video

Image: X

In a heartwarming gesture during the Portugal vs Poland Match, Cristiano Ronaldo stopped security so that the fan could fulfil his dream. The incident happened when he was subbed off by Portugal coach Roberto Martinez with Diogo Jota with just under half an hour to play. Portugal went onto beat Poland 3-1 to keep their perfect record at the Nations League.

Fan invasions involving Cristiano Ronaldo are quite common and have occurred many times. For instance, during Euro 2024, there were two such incidents in a single game, and Ronaldo was kind enough to take selfies with the fans. This latest incident took place right after he scored a goal for his team.

Portugal vs Poland match highlights

The match began with Bernardo Silva scoring in the 28th minute to give Portugal the lead. Ten minutes later, in the 37th minute, Ronaldo made it 2-0, reacting quickly to a rebound after Rafael Leão's shot hit the post. In 215 games, Ronaldo has now scored a record of 133 goals Piotr Zielinski pulled one back for Poland in the 78th minute, making it 2-1. However, an own goal by Jan Bednarek in the 88th minute settled the match in favor of Portugal. This game also marked Ronaldo's third consecutive goal in the Nations League.

After failing to find the net in his five appearances at this summer’s European Championship with Portugal exiting in the quarterfinals Ronaldo has scored in three straight Nations League matches, including in wins over Croatia his 900th career goal and Scotland last month