'Cricket Australia knows what news will get them traction': Ashwin slams visitors for sensationalising build-up

India's premier offspiner Ravichandran Ashwin who has never shied away from delicate topics or voicing his opinion with befitting replies has called out the Austrlians for sensationalising the build up to the Border Gavasakar series.

Right from getting Mahesh Pithiya who is deemed an Ashwin duplicate for his uncanny resemblance of bowling style to the veteran offspinner, to former players laying into the the Indian spin friendly pitches. +

In a video on his YouTube channel, Ashwin decided to call out Cricket Australia's antics, suggesting the tourists know how to make the news go 'viral'.

"This Mahesh Pithiya has made his debut for Baroda and has bowled really well for them as well. But they presented the news in such a way that it became viral immediately. They know exactly what to do to make a news viral and they have been really good at this for quite some time now," Ashwin said.

Ashwin also targeted Ian Healy who, suggested Australia would win if India make a 'fair wicket' but will lose if 'rank-turners' are made.

"At the same time, Ian Healy has said, "If you give a fair wicket, Australia will win; if you give a turning wicket, India will win." Because he also knows which statement will become viral and controversial. We know the template, right? A family-audience subject, with 5 songs, 5 fights, 2 emotional scenes, 1 good climax, a good opening scene for a Thala-Thalapathy movie will become a super hit. They will say it will become a hit in A-center and B-center," the off-spinner asserted.

Cricket Australia has been sharing video of past matches in the build up to the high octane series. It was only yesterday that CA's social media handle shared India's 36 all out embarrassment at Adelaide during the last series in Australia.

"Likewise, the social media team of Cricket Australia knows what news will get them traction," Ashwin concluded.