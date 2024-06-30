'Couldn’t Have Dreamt Of A Better Day': Virat Kohli Breaks Instagram With Most-Liked Post In India After T20 WC Win

Former India captain Virat Kohli broke the internet on Saturday night when he posted a heartfelt message about his team's victory in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa.

The Men in Blue defeated the Proteas by 7 runs in the summit clash to clinch their second World Cup trophy and end their ICC title drought which lasted 11 years.

The 35-year-old had tears in his eyes as he celebrated his maiden T20 World Cup triumph with his captain Rohit Sharma and teammates on the field in Barbados.

VK takes Insta by storm

He later took to social media to thank god and his fans.

"Couldn’t have dreamt of a better day than this. God is great and I bow my head in gratitude. We finally did it. Jai Hind," Kohli wrote.

His post has since garnered over 1.6 crore likes and counting. The post went live almost 16 hours ago and has already become the most liked post on Instagram in India.

Not just legends from the Indian cricket fraternity and Bollywood, but the post was also liked by former UFC champion Connor McGregor.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man

Kohli, who was woefully short of runs before the final, top-scored in the big match with 76 runs to aid India's victory charge. He was adjudged Player of the Match for his batting efforts against a top-class South African bowling attack.

After a short video call with his family, Kohli then announced his retirement from T20Is after picking up the POTM award.

"This was my last t20 World Cup, and this is what we wanted to achieve. One day you feel you can't get a run, then things happen. God is great, and I got the job done for the team on the day it mattered.

"Now or never, last T20 for India, wanted to make the most of it. Wanted to lift the cup, wanted to respect the situation rather than force it. This was an open secret, it's time for the next generation to take over, some amazing players will take the team forward and keep the flag waving high," Kohli said.