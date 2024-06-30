'Thank You For The Memories': After Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja Also Retires From T20Is

Ravindra Jadeja. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Following on Virat Kohli's and Rohit Sharma's footsteps, Ravindra Jadeja has also announced his retirement from T20Is. The left-arm spinner released a post on X, expressing gratitude that he has been given and expressed pride at walking out on a high.

The Saurashtra all-rounder made his first T20I appearance in February 2009 against Sri Lanka in Colombo, but his career in the shortest format hasn't really taken off. In 74 T20Is, albeit the veteran all-rounder has batted in different positions, he has only managed 515 runs alongside 54 scalps.

In his post on Instagram, the 35-year-old vowed to give his all in the other two formats after having only little to do in T20 World Cup 2024.

"With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats . Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support."

"It's very hard to put it in words" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, who retired from T20Is as the format's highest run-getter, revealed that he needed the win badly after years of heartbreak and stated that he will forever remember this moment. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he stated:

"I wanted this badly. It's very hard to put it in words because that moment, I don't want to say what I was thinking and what was going in my mind, but it was a very emotional moment personally for me. I wish I could capture that moment myself but not really, you can't do that but I will always remember that."

In the process, Team India also became the first side to lift the T20 World Cup trophy without losing a game.