Coronavirus: PV Sindhu takes hand-wash challenge, asks Kohli, Sania and Kiren Rijiju to take it forward

In an attempt to spread the importance of hygiene amid the global pandemic coronavirus outbreak, Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has taken the #SafeHands challenge and has asked Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza and Kiren Rijiju to take it forward.
Sindhu posted a video on Twitter in which the 24-year-old was seen washing her hands with soap for almost 30 seconds.
World champion Sindhu was on Friday, March 13 ousted from the All England Championship after being outplayed by a determined Nozomi Okuhara of Japan, who rallied her way to a thrilling three-game win in the quarterfinal of the women's singles here.
The 24-year-old Indian squandered a sparkling start as Okuhara produced a rearguard action to outwit Sindhu 12-21 21-15 21-13 in a 68-minute last eight encounter at the Arena Birmingham.
Sindhu's defeat ended India's campaign at the Super 1000 tournamen
The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 114, according to the health ministry. Covid-19, which has globally infected over 1.80 lakh people, is likely to cause more shutdowns across the country as more states rush to stop the virus from spreading. A total of 7,154 people have died, with a 1,82,405 infections recorded globally.
Meanwhile in Mumbai, Daksha Shah, Deputy Director of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department has said: 2.46 lakh travelers have been screened at the Mumbai Airport as of 16th March. 14 people have been tested positive, out of which 6 are from Mumbai & 8 from outside.
