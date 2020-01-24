Copa del Ray: Atletico Madrid suffer shocking extra-time defeat to third-tier Leonesa

Atletico Madrid were knocked out of the Copa del Rey on Thursday, defeated 2-1 in extra-time by third division Cultural Leonesa.
Atletico, who are third in La Liga and are looking forward to a Champions League clash next month against Liverpool, were one of four top-flight sides dumped out of the tournament on Thursday at the last 32 stage.
Argentine striker Angel Correa put them in front in the 62 minutes before Leonesa levelled seven minutes from the end through Julen Castaeda.
Sergio Benito then delievered the winner for the hosts in the second period of extra-time.
Defeat completes a miserable January for Diego Simeone's Atletico who were defeated in the Spanish Super Cup by Real Madrid and 2-0 at Eibar in La Liga last weekend.
Also exiting the Copa del Rey on Thursday were Eibar, Real Betis and Celta Vigo.
Earlier this month, Atletico Madrid scored twice in the final 10 minutes of regulation to defeat Barcelona 3-2 in their Spanish Super Cup semi-final. The 60,000 people in the stands at King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah were treated to an exciting clash that saw the lead change hands three times, Lionel Messi in top form and a great performance by Atleti goalkeeper Jan Oblak, reports Efe news.
Aletico were later defeated by rivals Real Madrid in the Super Cup finale. Thibaut Courtois proved the hero as Real beat city rivals Atletico in a penalty shoot-out in Saudi Arabia to win their 11th Spanish Super Cup.
Courtois and Jan Oblak were both imperious during a goalless final in Jeddah but the Belgian came up trumps, saving Thomas Partey's penalty after Saul Niguez had already hit the post.
Sergio Ramos tucked away the winning spot-kick to ensure Real Madrid clinched their first trophy of the season, with La Liga and the Champions League next in their sights.
