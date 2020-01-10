Twitter trolls Barcelona after another loss

Barcelona suffered a demoralising defeat at the hands of hard-core rivals Atletico Madrid. The match in itself was a blockbuster which saw the lead change hands three times until Atletico turned out to be the eventual winners in a 3-2 affair. Lionel Messi was at his phenomenal best and it took a lot from Atletico to keep him from scoring in the first half.

This loss of the Catalan club invited the likes of many trolls on Twitter. The users were relentless in bashing the club for their loss. Lots of Barcelona fans want Barca coach, Ernesto Valverde, to leave the club due to his approach towards the football played at the club. AS a result, Valverde, too, was trolled on Twitter by the fans as well as the opposition.

One user said, “I did not even watch the match yesterday. I don‘t really care about the team as long as the terrorist Valverde is at the sideline... #ValverdeOut”. While another wrote, “Klop in three years have created one of the best team in history with mostly average players,valverde in three years have created a team expert in excuses with arguably the best player in history. How can the barca board be this blind?#ValverdeOut #bartomeuout”.