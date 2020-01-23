‘The club is an embarrassment’: Twitter destroys MU after a humiliating defeat

Manchester United's downward spiral continued on Thursday when the ‘Red Devils’ managed to lose 2-0 to 13th-placed Burnley. Solskjaer's side suffered a third consecutive defeat in their last four Premier League games to put the United boss' job security back under the microscope.
It was a humiliating defeat for United, that after the match the manager and the players were booed off the pitch by fans. Even the majority of Old Trafford was on its feet when chants of "stand up if you hate Glazers" echoed around the ground in reference to United's owners.
Manchester United fans took to Twitter to voice their sentiments against the club’s dismal performance.
The fans also demanded that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer be sacked as soon as possible. #OleOut started trending on Twitter.
Even United legend, Rio Ferdinand, stated the club as an embarrassment and slammed the club’s performance. "I can't defend this," Ferdinand told BT Sport. "These young kids now in schools around the country, they are not going to be wearing Manchester United shirts.
"They are not going to be wanting to come here and support Manchester United based on what you are seeing out there. It's just not going to happen, fans are walking out after 84 minutes!
"It's an embarrassment. People at the top need to look and see this and make changes, put a plan in place that people can sit there and see where we are going now. I don't see it."
Burnley took the lead six minutes before half-time as Ben Mee jumped highest in the area to nod the ball down for Chris Wood to apply a first-time finish.
And the visitors doubled their lead in stunning fashion in the second period as Jay Rodriguez rifled a ferocious strike off the underside of the bar from just inside the area.
Fifth-placed United are six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea as they battle to qualify for next season's Champions League via a top-four finish.
The pressure had piled on the United manager and players after their loss to Liverpool on Sunday. The fans, too, were on the edge after this loss. That loss combined with the defeat at home to Burnley really puts United at the edge of the sword.
Elsewhere, Tottenham needed a late winner from Son Heung-min to snap a four-game winless streak in the league and breathe new life into their push for a top-four spot.
The South Korean's stooping header 11 minutes from time hauled Jose Mourinho's men within six points of Chelsea, but another uninspired performance did little to suggest they are capable of chasing down his old club.
