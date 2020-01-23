‘The club is an embarrassment’: Twitter destroys MU after a humiliating defeat

Manchester United's downward spiral continued on Thursday when the ‘Red Devils’ managed to lose 2-0 to 13th-placed Burnley. Solskjaer's side suffered a third consecutive defeat in their last four Premier League games to put the United boss' job security back under the microscope.

It was a humiliating defeat for United, that after the match the manager and the players were booed off the pitch by fans. Even the majority of Old Trafford was on its feet when chants of "stand up if you hate Glazers" echoed around the ground in reference to United's owners.

Manchester United fans took to Twitter to voice their sentiments against the club’s dismal performance.