e-Paper Get App

Commonwealth Games 2022: Boxer Nikhat Zareen storms into 50kg quarterfinals in Birmingham

Ronald ChettiarUpdated: Sunday, July 31, 2022, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
India boxer Nikhat Zareen |

World champion Nikhat Zareen knocked out Helena Ismael Bagao of Mozambique to storm into the quarterfinals of women's 50kg lightweight category at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

Zareen was no match for her young opponent as she dominated the bout from start to finish.

The Indian used her rich experience to unsettle Bagao from the onset. She came out attacking and used her combinations of left and right punches to overpower her opponent.

Zareen landed clean punches on the face of her opponent in the final round to completely shock her, forcing the referee to call off the tie with 48 seconds remaining.

Zareen will next face reigning Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Troy Garton of New Zealand in the quarterfinals, where a win will secure her podium finish.

Read Also
PM Narendra Modi meets world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, other women medallist
article-image
HomeSportsCommonwealth Games 2022: Boxer Nikhat Zareen storms into 50kg quarterfinals in Birmingham

RECENT STORIES

Not much difference in colour of Koshyari's cap and heart, says Pawar; slams Maharashtra Governor...

Not much difference in colour of Koshyari's cap and heart, says Pawar; slams Maharashtra Governor...

Boris loyalist and Liz Truss supporter faces criticism for sharing 'dangerous and distasteful' image...

Boris loyalist and Liz Truss supporter faces criticism for sharing 'dangerous and distasteful' image...

F1: Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins Hungarian GP, Ferrari struggles with strategy

F1: Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins Hungarian GP, Ferrari struggles with strategy

Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa enters women's squash singles quarterfinals

Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa enters women's squash singles quarterfinals

WBSSC Scam: Money recovered by ED does not belong to me, says Partha Chatterjee

WBSSC Scam: Money recovered by ED does not belong to me, says Partha Chatterjee